Investing in Veru Inc. (VERU) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) closed at $4.01 down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263406 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veru Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On February 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $17.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.5444.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERU has traded an average of 2.32M shares per day and 2.07M over the past ten days. A total of 80.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 19.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.68M, compared to 13.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.48% and a Short% of Float of 21.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.8M to a low estimate of $5.5M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.03M, an estimated decrease of -44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.67M, a decrease of -9.70% over than the figure of -$44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.35M, down -14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.4M and the low estimate is $45.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.