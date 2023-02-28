Is Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) closed at $2.36 in the last session, up 6.79% from day before closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645790 shares were traded. SINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SINT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Truetzel David W. sold 67 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8 led to the insider holds 4 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SINT has reached a high of $70.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.2198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.6479.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SINT traded on average about 642.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 677.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 0.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SINT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 49.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 50.49k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$5.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$5 and a low estimate of -$5.91, while EPS last year was -$7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5.06, with high estimates of -$5 and low estimates of -$5.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$35 and -$35.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$35.11. EPS for the following year is -$16.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$11.84 and -$21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $580k. It ranges from a high estimate of $770k to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165k, an estimated increase of 251.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $560k, an increase of 334.10% over than the figure of $251.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $620k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606k, up 127.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $2.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.