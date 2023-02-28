Is this a Prime Time To acquire TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) stock

The price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) closed at $0.48 in the last session, up 11.12% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0478 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7003544 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNAZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Dudley Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740 and bolstered with 873,114 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $3.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0462.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNAZ traded on average about 4.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.67M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 459.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 1.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$0.87.