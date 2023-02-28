It’s an appealing income play to consider Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

After finishing at $0.94 in the prior trading day, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) closed at $0.92, down -2.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0218 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2557637 shares were traded. AMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1984.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.81% stake in the company. Shares short for AMV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 385.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 64.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.42, with high estimates of -$1.42 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$4.57, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.57 and -$4.57.