It’s an appealing income play to consider Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

After finishing at $8.86 in the prior trading day, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $8.58, down -3.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3099437 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.30 and its Current Ratio is at 20.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when ATKINS BETSY S sold 1,481 shares for $8.31 per share. The transaction valued at 12,307 led to the insider holds 197,561 shares of the business.

Lahiri Ashok sold 2,000 shares of ENVX for $25,620 on Jan 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,358,265 shares after completing the transaction at $12.81 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lahiri Ashok, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider received 25,760 and left with 1,360,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 227.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.17M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.73M with a Short Ratio of 18.73M, compared to 15.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.5M and the low estimate is $900k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.