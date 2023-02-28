It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Coursera Inc. (COUR) stock

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed the day trading at $11.31 down -6.84% from the previous closing price of $12.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411553 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $17.50 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Clark Amanda sold 9,598 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 132,404 led to the insider holds 55,752 shares of the business.

Ng Andrew Y. sold 40,000 shares of COUR for $518,104 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 7,290,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.95 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Furniturewala Mustafa S., who serves as the SVP, Engineering of the company, sold 2,156 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 25,224 and left with 371,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $24.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COUR traded about 677.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COUR traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 146.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.04M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $142.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.5M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.43M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.26M, an increase of 19.60% over than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $523.76M, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807.33M and the low estimate is $670.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.