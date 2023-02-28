It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) stock

The closing price of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) was $0.47 for the day, down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544198 shares were traded. SHPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4879 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHPW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 26, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On October 25, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Nied Joseph Andrew bought 5,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,987 led to the insider holds 438,526 shares of the business.

Campbell Leslie C.G. bought 50,000 shares of SHPW for $31,440 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 137,828 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Kress Greg, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,805 and bolstered with 411,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPW has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8467.

Shares Statistics:

SHPW traded an average of 153.64K shares per day over the past three months and 235.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.72M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 189.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 200k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $8.75M. As of the current estimate, Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.27M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.65M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.62M, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.6M and the low estimate is $36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.