It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Verastem Inc. (VSTM) stock

The closing price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $0.49 for the day, up 8.79% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0394 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425637 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5239 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 74 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 32 led to the insider holds 98,517 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 1,246 shares of VSTM for $411 on Dec 27. The Vice President of Finance now owns 98,591 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,556 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,316 and left with 1,122,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8231.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 893.91K shares per day over the past three months and 583.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 31.50% from the average estimate.