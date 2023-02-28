Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) was $0.22 for the day, down -6.31% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0146 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179012857 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2310 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2157.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MULN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares for $0.32 per share. The transaction valued at 4,726,276 led to the insider holds 113,665,510 shares of the business.

PUCKETT KENT sold 100,000 shares of MULN for $33,000 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Michery David, who serves as the CEO, President of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 297,375 and left with 15,843,789 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6082.

Shares Statistics:

MULN traded an average of 209.66M shares per day over the past three months and 153.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.57B. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 192.3M with a Short Ratio of 192.30M, compared to 210.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.