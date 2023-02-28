RUN (Sunrun Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $21.93 in the prior trading day, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $23.31, up 6.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8679179 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $35 from $44 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $32.

On December 01, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.Janney initiated its Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Fenster Edward Harris sold 50,000 shares for $24.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,222,525 led to the insider holds 1,293,871 shares of the business.

Abajian Danny sold 199 shares of RUN for $4,381 on Jan 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 148,149 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 178 shares for $22.08 each. As a result, the insider received 3,930 and left with 154,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 120.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.03M with a Short Ratio of 31.93M, compared to 28.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.29 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $596.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.8M to a low estimate of $457M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $435.23M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.91M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.