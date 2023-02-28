SMSI (Smith Micro Software Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) closed at $1.59 in the last session, down -36.40% from day before closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5533266 shares were traded. SMSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 05, 2021, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.10.

On April 27, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Sharma Chetan bought 1,000 shares for $2.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,699 led to the insider holds 19,082 shares of the business.

SMITH WILLIAM W JR bought 5,000 shares of SMSI for $12,955 on Sep 14. The President & CEO now owns 4,864,704 shares after completing the transaction at $2.59 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Kempton James M, who serves as the VP, CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,500 and bolstered with 115,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMSI has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5061.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMSI traded on average about 196.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 206.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.55M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SMSI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.07M to a low estimate of $11.2M. As of the current estimate, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.68M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.25M, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.42M, down -16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.99M and the low estimate is $56.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.