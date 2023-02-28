The name FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, FaZe Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.61, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575046 shares were traded. FAZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5329.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FAZE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Brandt Tamara Sue sold 12,839 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 23,868 led to the insider holds 478,598 shares of the business.

Brandt Tamara Sue sold 20,000 shares of FAZE for $37,380 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 491,437 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Brandt Tamara Sue, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 37,284 and left with 511,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FaZe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAZE has reached a high of $24.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2770, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1649.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FAZE traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 812.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.26M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FAZE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 718.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 774.12k on Dec 14, 2022.