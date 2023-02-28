The name GitLab Inc. (GTLB) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $43.68 up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $43.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697484 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GitLab Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 15, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when McBride Michael Eugene sold 6,832 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 351,300 led to the insider holds 862,346 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 2,680 shares of GTLB for $134,000 on Jan 26. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,265 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Brown Dale R, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 894 shares for $41.66 each. As a result, the insider received 37,244 and left with 16,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLB has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 148.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.67M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 9.86M, compared to 11.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $119.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $123.14M to a low estimate of $119.1M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.8M, an estimated increase of 54.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.23M, an increase of 45.60% less than the figure of $54.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.01M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 66.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.51M and the low estimate is $568.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.