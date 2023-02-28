There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Inogen Inc. (INGN) can be one of them

The closing price of Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) was $16.50 for the day, up 3.84% from the previous closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527599 shares were traded. INGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $47.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on November 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Glezer Stanislav sold 1,576 shares for $28.16 per share. The transaction valued at 44,380 led to the insider holds 1,499 shares of the business.

Somer Jason sold 1,145 shares of INGN for $32,243 on Sep 01. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 1,161 shares after completing the transaction at $28.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Anderson Ray Benjamin M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,516 shares for $34.68 each. As a result, the insider received 156,619 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INGN has reached a high of $36.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38.

Shares Statistics:

INGN traded an average of 203.85K shares per day over the past three months and 324.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.39% stake in the company. Shares short for INGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.3M to a low estimate of $86M. As of the current estimate, Inogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.4M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.16M, an increase of 17.10% less than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.16M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $381.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $419.2M and the low estimate is $399.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.