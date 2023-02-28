There Is Still Room For Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) closed the day trading at $3.05 up 6.27% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440514 shares were traded. APYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8925.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APYX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On April 02, 2019, Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Goodwin Charles D. II bought 11,750 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 70,068 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APYX has reached a high of $11.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7459.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APYX traded about 206.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APYX traded about 89.25k shares per day. A total of 34.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.11M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APYX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 870.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $12.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.1M to a low estimate of $12.12M. As of the current estimate, Apyx Medical Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.82M, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.79M, a decrease of -13.60% over than the figure of -$23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.98M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.52M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.5M and the low estimate is $52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.