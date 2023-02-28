There Is Still Room For Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -2.66% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515142 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2777 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2676.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRKN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5167.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRKN traded about 5.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRKN traded about 807.56k shares per day. A total of 17.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.34M. Insiders hold about 11.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.3M and the low estimate is $124.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 170.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.