There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI).

In the latest session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) closed at $1.64 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661795 shares were traded. BLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Berkeley Lights Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when McClaskey James Paul sold 122 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 243 led to the insider holds 67,231 shares of the business.

Hobbs Eric sold 7,531 shares of BLI for $37,429 on May 13. The insider now owns 182,725 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On May 12, another insider, Hobbs Eric, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 123,062 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider received 529,868 and left with 190,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLI has reached a high of $7.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2775, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4594.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLI has traded an average of 834.71K shares per day and 875.25k over the past ten days. A total of 72.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.