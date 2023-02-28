There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC).

In the latest session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed at $5.34 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968128 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On February 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares of CCCC for $84,000 on Apr 12. The President & CEO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCCC has traded an average of 530.08K shares per day and 514.28k over the past ten days. A total of 48.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.53% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.98, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.08M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.3M, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.78M, down -13.10% from the average estimate.