As of close of business last night, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.92, down -5.24% from its previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0506 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589577 shares were traded. GROM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has reached a high of $49.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0030.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROM traded 3.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 643.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.23M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GROM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 455.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 408.47k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.1 and a low estimate of -$2.1, while EPS last year was -$8.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.5 and -$16.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$16.5. EPS for the following year is -$7.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$7.8 and -$7.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7M to a low estimate of $1.7M. As of the current estimate, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3M, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16M and the low estimate is $8.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.