There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: iBio Inc. (IBIO).

As of close of business last night, iBio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.25, up 4.17% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1950179 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On January 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On June 26, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.55.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 26, 2020, with a $2.55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Brenner Martin sold 3,976 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 7,038 led to the insider holds 221,372 shares of the business.

Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares of IBIO for $8,510 on Mar 10. The insider now owns 207,375 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7556, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1020.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBIO traded 3.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 13.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$4.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$7.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $600k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, iBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168k, an estimated increase of 257.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $257.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, down -22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.