There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX).

As of close of business last night, ImmunityBio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.52, down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3089398 shares were traded. IBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1841.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4857, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5812.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBRX traded 1.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 400.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.44M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IBRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.03M with a Short Ratio of 24.03M, compared to 22.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 28.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $20k. It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, ImmunityBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390k, an estimated decrease of -94.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20k, an increase of 42.90% over than the figure of -$94.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934k, down -79.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.21M and the low estimate is $20.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10,536.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.