There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

The closing price of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) was $2.75 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956168 shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7901 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.50 and its Current Ratio is at 23.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 31,800 led to the insider holds 56,435 shares of the business.

Oxholm Jose Miguel bought 1,000 shares of HYLN for $2,990 on Nov 17. The VP, General Counsel & CCO now owns 213,104 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, GALLAGHER DENNIS M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,000 and bolstered with 281,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 425.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2064.

Shares Statistics:

HYLN traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 918.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.97M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.16M with a Short Ratio of 11.16M, compared to 13.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $200k, an estimated increase of 295.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $740k, an increase of 117.60% less than the figure of $295.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200k, up 795.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.4M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 624.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.