This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: SpartanNash Company (SPTN)

As of close of business last night, SpartanNash Company’s stock clocked out at $26.58, down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $27.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711870 shares were traded. SPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1017.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Proctor Hawthorne L. sold 4,500 shares for $31.27 per share. The transaction valued at 140,715 led to the insider holds 30,708 shares of the business.

Mannelly Matthew sold 10,000 shares of SPTN for $310,600 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 20,354 shares after completing the transaction at $31.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SpartanNash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPTN has reached a high of $37.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPTN traded 275.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 484.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SPTN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 1.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, SPTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, SpartanNash Company’s year-ago sales were $2.09B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.92B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.05B and the low estimate is $9.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.