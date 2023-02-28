Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed the day trading at $19.39 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $19.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874387 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Starovasnik Melissa A. sold 1,732 shares for $26.45 per share. The transaction valued at 45,820 led to the insider holds 11,340 shares of the business.

JOHANNESSEN JAN sold 1,732 shares of TWST for $45,820 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 11,616 shares after completing the transaction at $26.45 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Banyai William, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 292 shares for $24.05 each. As a result, the insider received 7,023 and left with 272,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $58.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWST traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWST traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 56.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.00M. Shares short for TWST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 8.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.18% and a Short% of Float of 18.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.65 and -$5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.73, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.93 and -$4.73.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $56.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $56.01M. As of the current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s year-ago sales were $48.13M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.5M, an increase of 31.00% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.56M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $414M and the low estimate is $329.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.