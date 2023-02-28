TREE (LendingTree Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, LendingTree Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.20, down -13.56% from its previous closing price of $37.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032736 shares were traded. TREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TREE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 28, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when LEBDA DOUGLAS R bought 18,268 shares for $38.63 per share. The transaction valued at 705,740 led to the insider holds 214,859 shares of the business.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R bought 65,062 shares of TREE for $2,084,204 on Jan 23. The Chairman & CEO now owns 65,062 shares after completing the transaction at $32.03 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $22.74 each. As a result, the insider received 909,592 and left with 960,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $129.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TREE traded 283.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 265.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.88M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 1.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.55 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $208.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.4M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.29M, an estimated decrease of -19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.56M, a decrease of -18.20% over than the figure of -$19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $991.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $920.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.