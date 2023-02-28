Update from Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): A steady trajectory

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) closed the day trading at $0.24 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619055 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2574 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2380.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRQS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0999.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRQS traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRQS traded about 803.75k shares per day. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 731.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 393.06k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.