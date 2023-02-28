Update from GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) was $0.49 for the day, down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0146 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4218709 shares were traded. WGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5039 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4487.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3713, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0471.

Shares Statistics:

WGS traded an average of 3.38M shares per day over the past three months and 4.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 380.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 6.38M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.96M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.8M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.26M, a decrease of -10.50% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.15M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $209.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.