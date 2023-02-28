Update from UpHealth Inc. (UPH): A steady trajectory

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) closed the day trading at $2.18 up 11.22% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120012 shares were traded. UPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $6 previously.

On October 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 22, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPH has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3835, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8057.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPH traded about 74.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPH traded about 34.83k shares per day. A total of 14.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.78M. Insiders hold about 40.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 347.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 342.01k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.12 and -$15.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$14.78. EPS for the following year is -$2.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $39.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.2M to a low estimate of $39.35M. As of the current estimate, UpHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.91M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.1M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $157.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.8M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.3M and the low estimate is $177.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.