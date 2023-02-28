What shareholders can do to beat the market with Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) stock

As of close of business last night, Blink Charging Co.’s stock clocked out at $9.06, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $9.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2066101 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $24.Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its Hold rating on April 21, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 143,634 shares for $10.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,552,684 led to the insider holds 1,884,433 shares of the business.

LEVINE JACK bought 10,000 shares of BLNK for $102,200 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 131,641 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Hillo Aviv, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.45 each. As a result, the insider received 184,500 and left with 105,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLNK traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 13.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.84% and a Short% of Float of 25.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $19.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.24M to a low estimate of $16.45M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $7.95M, an estimated increase of 140.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.28M, an increase of 96.70% less than the figure of $140.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94M, up 175.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.22M and the low estimate is $71.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.