What shareholders can do to beat the market with C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock

As of close of business last night, C3.ai Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.19, down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $22.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11547500 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when LEVIN RICHARD C sold 24,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 720,720 led to the insider holds 233,664 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 4,578 shares of AI for $91,343 on Feb 01. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 346,993 shares after completing the transaction at $19.95 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 558 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider received 5,945 and left with 351,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $30.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AI traded 12.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.89M, compared to 8.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $64.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $63.24M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.77M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.85M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.72M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.12M and the low estimate is $275.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.