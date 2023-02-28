Which analyst expects Unity Software Inc. (U) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Unity Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.64, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $29.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11154486 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of U’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1355.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $32.03 per share. The transaction valued at 25,528 led to the insider holds 432,976 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of U for $24,954 on Dec 15. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 433,773 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 16,483 shares for $35.69 each. As a result, the insider received 588,278 and left with 737,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $109.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that U traded 11.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.46M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jan 12, 2023 were 28.48M with a Short Ratio of 31.09M, compared to 34.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $437.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470M to a low estimate of $421.61M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.86M, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.35M, an increase of 63.20% over than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $576M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.74M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.