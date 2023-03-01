A correction may be in store for Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) shares?

In the latest session, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $157.34 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $158.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2179964 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.

On November 18, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $122.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2021, with a $122 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNG has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 246.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 4.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNG is 1.58, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was -$5.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.83, with high estimates of $6.16 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.54 and -$8.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is $17.34, with 16 analysts recommending between $27.39 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.46B to a low estimate of $6.16B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.53B, a decrease of -12.70% less than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.21B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 106.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.45B and the low estimate is $18.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.