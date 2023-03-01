A correction may be in store for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares?

As of close of business last night, Momentive Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.90, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $6.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768885 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Blum Lora D sold 5,038 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 36,291 led to the insider holds 167,407 shares of the business.

Lurie Alexander J sold 13,464 shares of MNTV for $104,463 on Feb 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,458,534 shares after completing the transaction at $7.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Carr Priyanka, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,762 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 67,982 and left with 245,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNTV traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.25M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.50M, compared to 9.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $121.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.7M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.34M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.2M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.79M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $519.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.36M and the low estimate is $509.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.