A glimpse at Cars.com Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) closed at $19.20 up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $19.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923880 shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cars.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 21, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Truist initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Hale Thomas E sold 10,849 shares for $14.89 per share. The transaction valued at 161,490 led to the insider holds 65,828 shares of the business.

Hale Thomas E sold 4,064 shares of CARS for $59,009 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 76,677 shares after completing the transaction at $14.52 per share. On May 11, another insider, Tomy Jeanette, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,556 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000 and bolstered with 85,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $20.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CARS has traded an average of 383.03K shares per day and 553.84k over the past ten days. A total of 67.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.62M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CARS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $166.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167.43M to a low estimate of $165.7M. As of the current estimate, Cars.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $158.31M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.47M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $653.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $651.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.68M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.5M and the low estimate is $681.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.