A glimpse at Landos Biopharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Landos Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, down -2.61% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66128 shares were traded. LABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3830 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3695.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LABP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.40 from $30 previously.

On November 16, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On October 20, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 207,000 led to the insider holds 3,975,722 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LABP has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6080.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LABP traded 557.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 83.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.40M. Insiders hold about 24.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LABP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 208.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 483.66k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.9.