A glimpse at SunPower Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, SunPower Corporation’s stock clocked out at $15.02, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $14.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2657510 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on February 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On January 25, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $18.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 77,042 led to the insider holds 3,181 shares of the business.

Sial Manavendra sold 25,000 shares of SPWR for $665,668 on Aug 15. The EVP and CFO now owns 50,810 shares after completing the transaction at $26.63 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Richards Douglas J., who serves as the EVP, Administration of the company, sold 23,912 shares for $25.90 each. As a result, the insider received 619,378 and left with 23,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPWR traded 3.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.26M with a Short Ratio of 17.32M, compared to 13.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 18.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $488.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.74M to a low estimate of $440.17M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $384.53M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.95M, an increase of 27.30% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $503.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.44M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.