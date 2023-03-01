A Stock You Should Be Looking At: OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

The price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed at $6.31 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597575 shares were traded. OSUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 21, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on August 21, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 104,782 shares of the business.

Aspinall Mara G. bought 6,000 shares of OSUR for $25,138 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 77,218 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gagliano Nancy J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,658 and bolstered with 42,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSUR traded on average about 536.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $97.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.5M to a low estimate of $95.71M. As of the current estimate, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.57M, an estimated increase of 52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.35M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.36M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.67M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280M and the low estimate is $211M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.