An average trading volume for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $178.16 in the prior trading day, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) closed at $179.69, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2806258 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $175 from $155 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $175.

SVB Securities Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $162 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SIMPSON TODD E sold 20,000 shares for $182.53 per share. The transaction valued at 3,650,600 led to the insider holds 117,185 shares of the business.

SIMPSON TODD E sold 39,946 shares of SGEN for $6,391,400 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 137,185 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, LIU JEAN I, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $155.00 each. As a result, the insider received 775,000 and left with 85,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $183.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.35, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.51 and -$3.86.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $479.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $512M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $429.85M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.49M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $536.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.3M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.