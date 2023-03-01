An investigation into 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s technical aspects

The price of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) closed at $47.52 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $47.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950287 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TXG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Saxonov Serge sold 1,941 shares for $47.75 per share. The transaction valued at 92,689 led to the insider holds 909,715 shares of the business.

Hindson Benjamin J. sold 1,742 shares of TXG for $83,186 on Feb 22. The insider now owns 250,237 shares after completing the transaction at $47.75 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, McAnear Justin J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,245 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 59,453 and left with 75,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $83.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TXG traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 7.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $148.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.89M to a low estimate of $141M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.53M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.58M, an increase of 19.30% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.67M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $514.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.52M and the low estimate is $599.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.