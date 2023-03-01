An investigation into N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $11.58 in the prior trading day, N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) closed at $11.84, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229579 shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NABL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On December 29, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $13.50.

On October 05, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on October 05, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Colletti Frank sold 26,316 shares for $11.59 per share. The transaction valued at 305,002 led to the insider holds 385,210 shares of the business.

O’Brien Tim James sold 8,820 shares of NABL for $103,900 on Feb 27. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 550,021 shares after completing the transaction at $11.78 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Colletti Frank, who serves as the Exec VP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 20,242 shares for $10.34 each. As a result, the insider received 209,302 and left with 278,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, N-able’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 310.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.41M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.73% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $93.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94M to a low estimate of $93.35M. As of the current estimate, N-able Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.5M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.99M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $369.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.46M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $402.3M and the low estimate is $390.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.