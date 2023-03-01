An overall feel about Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $210.53, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $210.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2803615 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $213.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $238.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $255.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares for $203.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,524,357 led to the insider holds 97,102 shares of the business.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,327 shares of ENPH for $11,902,454 on Dec 14. The President & CEO now owns 1,131,459 shares after completing the transaction at $327.65 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, McNeil Jeff, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $326.42 each. As a result, the insider received 4,896,339 and left with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 239.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENPH traded 4.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.66M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 4.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.42 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $719.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $736.89M to a low estimate of $662.49M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.29M, an estimated increase of 63.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.5M, an increase of 44.00% less than the figure of $63.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $826.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.9M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.