An overall feel about Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $4.70 up 3.30% from its previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3074363 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.30 and its Current Ratio is at 38.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Bowles Gregory sold 42,151 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 210,755 led to the insider holds 32,851 shares of the business.

Bevirt JoeBen sold 29,434 shares of JOBY for $147,170 on Feb 23. The CEO and Chief Architect now owns 59,406,823 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Papadopoulos Didier, who serves as the Head of Aircraft OEM of the company, sold 20,325 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 101,625 and left with 120,486 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7363.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JOBY has traded an average of 3.27M shares per day and 2.72M over the past ten days. A total of 583.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.71M with a Short Ratio of 30.41M, compared to 37.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.8.