An overall feel about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) closed at $6.49 up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2726511 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 14, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sheridan Eugene sold 263,109 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,076,116 led to the insider holds 2,214,083 shares of the business.

Kinzer Daniel M. sold 105,245 shares of NVTS for $430,452 on Nov 21. The COO and CTO now owns 885,617 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Sheridan Eugene, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 258,808 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,133,579 and left with 2,477,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $11.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVTS has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.50M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 9.45M, compared to 7.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.01M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.34M, an estimated increase of 63.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.05M, an increase of 93.60% over than the figure of $63.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.74M, up 59.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.19M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.