An overall feel about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) closed at $8.92 up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $8.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2381642 shares were traded. PLYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $7.25 previously.

On May 09, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $11.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Hymel Ryan Paul sold 21,882 shares for $6.34 per share. The transaction valued at 138,732 led to the insider holds 402,997 shares of the business.

Maliassas Gregory sold 15,542 shares of PLYA for $98,536 on Jan 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 232,303 shares after completing the transaction at $6.34 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Mulet Fernando, who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 13,197 shares for $6.33 each. As a result, the insider received 83,537 and left with 314,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLYA has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 165.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLYA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 5.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $183.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $199.33M to a low estimate of $169.98M. As of the current estimate, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s year-ago sales were $176.8M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.15M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.56M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $837.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.64M, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $943.6M and the low estimate is $851.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.