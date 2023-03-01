An overall feel about United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $51.96 up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $50.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6258206 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.58.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when KENNY CHRIS sold 16,000 shares for $48.94 per share. The transaction valued at 783,070 led to the insider holds 8,132 shares of the business.

Hart Gregory L sold 20,000 shares of UAL for $1,014,700 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Growth Officer now owns 19,652 shares after completing the transaction at $50.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, KENNEDY JAMES A C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $39.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,195 and bolstered with 19,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $53.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UAL has traded an average of 8.34M shares per day and 5.34M over the past ten days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.69M, compared to 15.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 06, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1996 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$4.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $4.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.22. EPS for the following year is $9.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $12 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.84B to a low estimate of $11.35B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.57B, an estimated increase of 52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.69B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.83B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.95B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.16B and the low estimate is $54.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.