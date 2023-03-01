Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU): Selected Notes

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed the day trading at $30.74 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $30.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1953867 shares were traded. YOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YOU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 26, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 1,801,352 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 52,239,208 led to the insider holds 4,861,120 shares of the business.

GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L. sold 1,801,352 shares of YOU for $52,239,208 on Jan 26. The 10% Owner now owns 4,861,120 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, General Atlantic Partners AIV, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,801,352 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 52,239,208 and left with 4,861,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YOU traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YOU traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 83.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Shares short for YOU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.12M with a Short Ratio of 12.10M, compared to 11.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 52.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $123.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $120.56M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.66M, an estimated increase of 53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.09M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $432.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.95M, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.1M and the low estimate is $543M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.