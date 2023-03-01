Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) was $3.79 for the day, down -3.56% from the previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302991 shares were traded. CMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 27, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Schuetz Thomas J. bought 20,000 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 79,600 led to the insider holds 6,011,873 shares of the business.

Schuetz Thomas J. bought 20,000 shares of CMPX for $77,200 on Feb 15. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 5,991,873 shares after completing the transaction at $3.86 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Schuetz Thomas J., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $4.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,000 and bolstered with 5,471,873 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4113.

Shares Statistics:

CMPX traded an average of 356.23K shares per day over the past three months and 359.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.01M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 934.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.55.