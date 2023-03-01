Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV): Selected Notes

The closing price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) was $2.75 for the day, down -1.79% from the previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512948 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVLV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.40.

On March 15, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 26, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Chitkara Anil sold 50,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 1,097,972 shares of the business.

DeRosa Anthony John sold 1,102 shares of EVLV for $2,612 on Jan 05. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 1,398 shares after completing the transaction at $2.37 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, George Peter Gustav, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 963 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 2,282 and left with 635,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8061.

Shares Statistics:

EVLV traded an average of 650.46K shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.54M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $11.9M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.85M, an estimated increase of 86.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.16M, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $86.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.69M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $53.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.