Analysis of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Selected Notes

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed the day trading at $232.16 down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $235.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44450914 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVDA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $275 from $162 previously.

On February 21, 2023, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $210 to $240.

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Sell on February 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $195.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when PERRY MARK L sold 20,000 shares for $236.37 per share. The transaction valued at 4,727,428 led to the insider holds 140,000 shares of the business.

HUDSON DAWN E sold 7,500 shares of NVDA for $1,728,002 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 90,350 shares after completing the transaction at $230.40 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Shoquist Debora, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 23,532 shares for $205.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,824,060 and left with 162,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $289.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVDA traded about 47.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVDA traded about 55.32M shares per day. A total of 2.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.14M with a Short Ratio of 34.65M, compared to 33.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

NVDA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.20. The current Payout Ratio is 5.20% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 35 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $6.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.11B to a low estimate of $5.93B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.64B, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.37B, a decrease of -23.20% less than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.82B.

Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.37B and the low estimate is $26.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.