Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS): Selected Notes

The closing price of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) was $1.11 for the day, up 4.25% from the previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545045 shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lee Arden sold 22,290 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 30,002 led to the insider holds 473,326 shares of the business.

Camire Brian sold 8,244 shares of MAPS for $9,481 on Feb 21. The General Counsel now owns 163,721 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Grazier Duncan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,520 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 4,048 and left with 116,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4769.

Shares Statistics:

MAPS traded an average of 866.11K shares per day over the past three months and 497.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.07M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 3.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48M to a low estimate of $47.54M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.18M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.25M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $214M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.15M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.